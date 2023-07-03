Those are the sentiments of Sheena Byrom, who qualified as a midwife in 1978 at Burnley General Hospital, as the NHS prepares to celebrates its 75th birthday this week. Her knowledge, love and passion awarded her an OBE and produced a best-selling book ‘Catching Babies.’

Sheena continues to inspire midwives everywhere alongside her midwife daughter Anna – and her goddaughter Jessica Acker, Burnley Birth Centre Manager and Team Leader at Lancashire Women’s and Newborn Centre.

Seasoned retired midwife Sheena Byrom with her midwife daughter Anna (left) and god daughter Jessica Acker, who is Burnley Birth Centre Manager and Team Leader at Lancashire Women’s and Newborn Centre.

Sheena said: “The best thing about being a midwife is the privileged position we’re in to serve women and families through one of the most important times of their lives. And although I don’t essentially ‘catch babies’ anymore I still support midwives through presenting, writing, podcasting and facilitating workshops.

“I worked in Burnley and Blackburn all my NHS career which included nine years at Bramley Meade, a maternity home in Whalley. That was a catalytic time for me as it taught me to be a midwife in the deepest sense of the word.

“I was one of the UK’s first consultant midwives and I ended my career as the Head of Midwifery before taking early retirement in 2010.

““Anna worked alongside me for a while as an infant feeding co-ordinator and it was a different experience being her manager as well as her mum.

Sheena Byrom with her midwife daughter Anna lend their expertise to an expectant mum

“Now Anna is leading our very own organisation – All4Maternity, which aims to support and nurture midwives and students. My niece Aimee is now training to become a midwife at East Lancashire Hospitals.”