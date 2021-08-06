Match Day Covid vaccine clinic at Burnley Football Club

Open in the hours running up to tomorow's match against Cadiz, the site is offering first and second doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca to anyone who walks in.

The temporary facilities at Turf Moor are aimed at bringing vaccines closer to the people living in the area. It makes getting a jab easier and more convenient, with clinicians on hand to answer questions and address any concerns people might have.

The site is open to anyone aged 18 and over. You don’t need an appointment, you can just walk in.

Turf Moor

The Turf Moor site is open on Saturday, 12pm until 2pm. Those attending the match who wish to be vaccinated are reminded that there is a 15-minute observation period after the jab so come early to avoid missing kick-off.

Covid-19 Vaccination Director for Lancashire and South Cumbria, Jane Scattergood, said: "Attending football matches and supporting their local team is such an important part of many people’s lives. This football match pop-up vaccination site means people have the opportunity to get their vaccination at a time and place that suits them. All adults are now eligible so please come forward.

“We are inviting everyone over 18 to bring their second dose appointment forward to eight weeks to ensure everyone has the strongest possible protection as soon as possible.

“The Covid vaccines are two-dose vaccines so you must have both doses for maximum benefit and protection to you, your friends, and your family.”

Burnley Football Club Doctor Simon Morris said: “The football club is delighted to see the vaccination programme being rolled out again at Turf Moor.

“The partnership kicked off really well last week with a number of the club’s first-team and young players getting vaccinated, along with fans who also attended the clinic.

“We would encourage anyone else who is still to be jabbed – or awaiting their second vaccination – to take the opportunity and hopefully tie in a visit to the pop-up site with coming to the match.”