Magnificent seven from Balmers tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks for hospice

The team embarked on the 24.5-mile trek and managed to complete the challenge within 10 hours.

The hike involves a 2,153m climb (in total), covering Peny-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, all set in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. The team members were: Joanne Balmer-Smith, Roger McCall, David Standworth, Gareth Davies, Heather Dall, Leah Jade Kershaw and Kristian Brieden

The Loveclough-based company chose the hospice as its charity for 2021 and is also part of Pendleside Hospice’s corporate MEGA Raiseathon challenge, which invites businesses to fund-raise for the hospice this summer. The money raised will be help people who need the hospice’s help and support following the devastating diagnosis of a life-limiting illness.

Joanne Balmer Smith, Balmers GM service manager, said: “We are delighted at how much has been raised, Pendleside Hospice is a very worth charity that provides a vital service for our local community, and we hope that this money can go a little way towards helping them during what has been a very difficult time due to the impact of the pandemic.”

Christina Cope, head of corporate fundraising at Pendleside Hospice said: “The corporate MEGA Raiseathon is a simple concept which we hope will bring added benefits to the businesses taking part, such as team building and encouraging interdepartmental working, as well as helping to raise vital funds for the Hospice.