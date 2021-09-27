Long-awaited Big NHS Walk raises thousands for East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust charity

The event, which had been postponed twice due to Covid, raised more than £10,000 for ELHT&Me with hikers completing an eight-mile countryside route.

Walkers were gifted limited edition medals and enjoyed afternoon tea on the new charity-funded picnic benches at the front of Park View Offices, Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital.

The Royal Blackburn Chemotherapy Unit’s team, who raised almost £400 alone, are raising funds for a £30,000 refurbishment plan that will transform cancer care in the area.

The ELHT&ME fundraising team greet Big NHS Walk participants

Their next fundraiser is the Blackburn 10k in seven weeks.

Anybody wishing to take part can email [email protected] for a discounted ticket and fundraising pack. Donations to the chemotherapy unit appeal, can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/ChemoELHTDenise Gee, ELHT&Me’s fundraising manager said: “The long awaited return of the Big NHS Walk generated a huge amount of community spirit.

"We were delighted with the passion everyone showed and to see everyone smiling supporting the great cause.

"The fundraising team would like to give thanks and congratulations to everyone that signed up, Consort Healthcare Limited for sponsoring the event, East Ribble Freemasons for assisting our walkers, The Dog Inn for providing refreshments, and Belthorn Academy Primary School with the residents of Belthorn Road who cheered, donated and gifted refreshments.

"We wouldn’t be able to fund our amazing projects without our generous community."

Malcolm Roe, district charity steward said: “East Ribble Freemasons are proud to be able to offer their continued support to ELHT in its fundraising activities in the community”.

Registration for the 2022 Big NHS Walk will open in the new year.