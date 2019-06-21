Lancashire charity's mission to tackle loneliness in older people

A Lancashire charity is fighting to end loneliness in older people with a new appeal.

Independent Age is recruiting volunteers who can spend an hour once a week or fortnight meeting up with an older person for a chat.

The service was launched because one in five older people in the UK are in contact with friends, family and neighbours less than once a week, according to the charity. Meanwhile, for one in 10, it’s less than once a month. In addition, around 40% of older people say the television is their main form of company.

Jeanette Bates, head of well-being at Independent Age, said: “Volunteers are invaluable to the older people that we support. We hear from so many volunteers and older people who have had their lives changed for the better by the experience. Chronic loneliness can be really damaging to a person’s health, so with the help of Lancashire residents, we hope to help make loneliness a thing of the past.”

To find out about volunteering opportunities, visit www.independentage.org or call 0800 319 6789.