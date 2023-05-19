News you can trust since 1877
Labour vow to cut long mental health waiting lists in Burnley

Labour's candidate for Burnley at the next General Election, Oliver Ryan, has called on the Government to address its handling of mental health services after he released data showing the huge numbers of local people stuck on mental health waiting lists.

By Dominic Collis
Published 19th May 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

Since 2010, the Government has cut one-in-four mental health beds across the country, as waiting times for treatment have soared. Across NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board, there were 15,860 children on waiting lists in December and 39,035 adults.

The result is that thousands of people are turned away from services without having any treatment. Across NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board in December, 9,200 referrals were closed before the patient received any treatment.

Mr Ryan said: “These figures demonstrate just how much our community, and our children, are suffering after 13 years of Conservative government. Children should not be languishing in A and E because they can't receive treatment in the community.

Burnley's Labour parliamentary candidate Oliver RyanBurnley's Labour parliamentary candidate Oliver Ryan
“Our children deserve better – it's why the next Labour Government will enshrine a preventative approach to mental health, opening mental health hubs for children and young people locally and making sure that all of our local schools have access to a mental health professional.”

Labour says it has a plan to tackle these problems, by recruiting more mental health staff, guaranteeing treatment within a month, providing access to a mental health professional in every school.

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan MP, Labour’s Shadow Cabinet Minister for Mental Health, said: “Waiting lists are soaring and patients are left receiving inadequate treatment, a result of the Government failing on children’s mental health. Once again, it’s the most vulnerable paying the price for the Tories’ shocking neglect.

“After 13 years of Conservative mismanagement of our NHS, children are being left to languish in Emergency Departments, instead of receiving appropriate mental health treatment. Mental health services are now on their knees.

“The next Labour Government will prioritise a preventative plan for mental health services and will put patient care first. We will ensure access to mental health professionals in every school and put an open access hub in every community, funded by closing tax loopholes. This is in addition to guaranteeing mental health treatment within a month for all who need it, by recruiting thousands of new mental health staff.”

