Kind visitors' show of support for Rosemere

The tombola was organised and run by volunteers Bob and Trudy Tuffnell, of Clayton-le-Moors, from a stand donated to the charity by Tyler Stevenson, of Green Thumb Blackburn.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two