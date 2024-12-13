Cases of norovirus have been soaring 🤮

Norovirus cases have ‘remained high’ in recent weeks.

The UK Health and Security Agency are urging people to stay home if they catch the winter vomiting bug.

Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are not effective against norovirus.

Cases of norovirus have “remained high” in recent weeks, with the NHS warning about a “quad-demic” of illnesses over the festive season.

Also called the “winter vomiting bug” even though you can get it at any time of the year, norovirus leaves you with symptoms including nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In a statement following the surge, NHS national medical director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “For a while there have been warnings of a ‘tripledemic’ of COVID-19, flu and RSV this winter, but with rising cases of norovirus this could fast become a ‘quad-demic’ so it’s important that if you haven’t had your covid or flu jab to follow the lead of millions of others and come forward and get protected as soon as possible.”

Here’s everything you need to know about norovirus and how to avoid getting it before Christmas.

Doctors are urging patients to make themselves aware of the symptoms of norovirus. | Pexels/cottonbro studio

What is norovirus?

Norovirus, also known as the winter vomiting bug, is a highly contagious stomach virus that causes symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea.

Cases have “remained high” in recent weeks with figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) showing that between weeks 47 and 48 of 2024 the number of norovirus cases was more than double the five season average for the same two week period. Whilst in hospitals there have been a 85% rise in norovirus cases compared to the same time last year.

There are many factors that have contributed to the spike in cases, from a change in reporting and diagnostic testing following the Covid pandemic, to a rise in the number of transmissions thanks to the emergence of the GII.17 norovirus variant which now accounts for 63.2% of cases.

What are the symptoms of norovirus?

Symptoms of norovirus can come on suddenly, with the virus having an incubation period of 12 to 48 hours. Symptoms can include vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, a high temperature, headache and aches and pains.

Norovirus is highly contagious, it’s important to stay off school or work and not to visit hospitals or care homes until you have not been sick or had diarrhoea for at least two days, as this is when you're most infectious.

How is norovirus spread?

Norovirus is highly contagious, it is easily spread through contact with infected people, objects and surfaces that have become contaminated with the virus. People are most infectious when they have symptoms, but it’s possible to still spread the virus before and after your symptoms have stopped.

When you have norovirus you can contaminate surfaces, objects or even food, so it’s important that you avoid cooking and preparing meals until 48 hours after your last symptoms.

Hand washing is important to prevent catching norovirus or helping to stop the spread. Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are not effective against norovirus, so it’s advised to wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

How long does norovirus live on surfaces?

Norovirus can survive on nearly every surface, including door handles, table tops, sinks and glassware. It has been found to survive on hard surfaces for up to 12 hours and up to 12 days on contaminated carpet.

It’s recommended that you handle any contaminated items with disposable gloves, clean contaminated surfaces with bleach-based disinfectants and wash contaminated clothing or bed linens at 60°C.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of norovirus at NHS.UK.