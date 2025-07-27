This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Stratus is the latest Covid variant on the scene.

It is ‘under monitoring’ by the World Health Organisation.

Cases of a new Covid variant that is “under monitoring” by the World Health Organisation (WHO) have been detected in the UK.

Latest data from the UKHSA revealed that between June 9 and June 22, of those sequenced in this period 27.72% cases were classified as XFG.3 and 12.38% cases were classified as XFG.

There have been many different types of variants and subvariants of Covid since the beginning of the pandemic.

Stratus is the latest to rear its head after the emergence of NB.1.8,1. and LP.8.1, which were responsible for a surge in cases during spring.

Covid cases have been steadily rising and with the emergence of the new variant, it’s even more important than ever to be aware of symptoms.

What is the new Covid variant?

XFG, also known as Stratus, is a new subvariant of Omicron, it is a combination of previous variants LF.7 and LP.8.1.2 and was first detected in a sample on January 27, 2025.

How does stratus compare to previous Covid strains?

Stratus is described as a “variant under monitoring” by the World Health Organisation (WHO), after several countries in South East Asia reported a rise in new cases and hospitalisations where the new variant has been detected.

However, the WHO state that the public health risk it poses is “evaluated as low at the global level”.

With the current data indicating that this variant does not lead to more severe illness or death than any other variants currently in circulation.

What are the symptoms of stratus?

There have been many different Covid variants, and whilst symptoms have remained largely the same, Stratus appears to also include a very painful sore throat and hoarse voice.

The NHS explain Covid symptoms can include:

a high temperature or shivering (chills)

a new, continuous cough

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

shortness of breath

feeling tired or exhausted

an aching body

a headache

a sore throat

a blocked or runny nose

loss of appetite

diarrhoea

feeling sick or being sick

Covid symptoms are similar to that of other illness, such as colds and flu or even hay fever. If you suspect you have Covid it’s important to take a test to confirm or rule out the infection as the last thing you’d want to do is spread it around your friends and family.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of Covid at NHS.UK.