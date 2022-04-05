An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley according to the data.

1. Whitefield Healthcare, Yarnspinners Wharf, Carr Road, Nelson. There are 9,537 patients per GP at Whitefield Practice. In total there are 4,069 patients and the full-time equivalent of 0.4 GPs.

2. Colne Road Surgery, Burnley. There are 5,091 patients per GP at Colne Road. In total there are 6,924 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.4 GPs.

3. Burnley Group Practice, St Peter's Centre, Burnley. There are 4,487 patients per GP at St Peter's Centre. In total there are 24,777 patients and the full-time equivalent of 5.5 GPs.

4. Reedyford Health Care Group, Yarnspinners Wharf, Carr Road, Nelson. There are 3,682 patients per GP at Reedyford Health Care Group. In total there are 13,058 patients and the full-time equivalent of 3.5 GPs.