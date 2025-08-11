Horse Therapy Helped After The Loss Of My Son

After losing my son to suicide a friend asked if I'd like to help look after her pony, I used to ride a long time ago, 30+ years ago, I wasn't sure it would help but it really did ,since then I've bought my own pony and I can honestly say the love of horses has saved not just me but my whole family especially my granddaughter who was really affected losing her uncle who she doted on, I just want to share how much horses can help with grief.

Suicide affects more people than we care to admit, as a family we were absolutely devastated when my son of 33 took his own life while at work at the fence gate lodge, he was working alone that night and was found the next day, as a family we were at an absolute loss, life was not the same, 2 years on our little gypsy cob gives us purpose, he's been on the support after suicide charity walk to raise awareness and he just keeps us going every single day.