Highly accredited North West Air Ambulance Charity looking for volunteers in its Barrowford shop

A highly accredited charity is looking for volunteers in its Barrowford shop.

The North West Air Ambulance Charity, which has been awarded the Investing in Volunteers quality standard, demonstrating how it values the people who give up their time for free to help run this life-saving service.

Lancashire volunteer Michael John can speak to that dedication.

“Over four years ago, after hearing a presentation, I realised the North West Air Ambulance Charity was a charity I wanted to support and that I too could get involved in giving presentations to a wide range of audiences.

Lancashire volunteer Michael John and paramedic Andy Duncan, of the North West Air Ambulance Charity.

"My experience has been amazing. Over the years, I have spoken to dozens of groups – all different – and all incredibly supportive of our work.

“Volunteering for the charity is probably the most rewarding thing I have ever done. I get great satisfaction from the talks that I do and realise that through the support I get to learn something new every day.

“Volunteering relies on the support and information from other people within the charity and I value the regular contact I have with the people who are so important in keeping it running. Without that support, volunteering would be very difficult. I thoroughly enjoy the work I do, the support I get, and the knowledge that I am helping with such a fantastic organisation.”

Volunteers for the North West Air Ambulance Charity.

