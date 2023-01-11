Here is how Pendleside Hospice started and became a palliative care leader in Burnley and Pendle

Pendleside Hospice was founded as a charity in 1988 and has seen its services grow year on year.

Miss Jobling MBE, who passed away aged 93 in 2017, campaigned for a hospice to serve Burnley and Pendle after her cleaner suffered facial cancer and on visiting her in hospital was appalled at the standards of care available locally.

Under the original name of Hospice Care for Burnley and Pendle, Miss Jobling spearheaded the establishment of the organisation following two public meetings and a seven-year fundraising effort.

Muriel Jobling, front, receives some of the first cheques when she launched the campaign to create a hospice for Burnley and Pendle.

Initially, it operated as an advice and counselling service and later a small day-care unit at the former Marsden Hospital, Burnley.

Under her leadership Pendleside progressed to a 10-bed inpatient unit, day therapy, and a 24-hour Hospice At Home service in its purpose-built headquarters at Reedley, which opened in 1997. At the time, she declared Pendleside was “a hospice built by the community for the community.”

When the hospice first opened it cared primarily for cancer patients but now serves a diverse range of needs for people with other advancing long-term and life-limiting illnesses, including dementia, respiratory and neurological conditions.

It also provides a carer and bereavement service for all ages, including children, offering counselling and therapies. During the Covid pandemic, the hospice launched a meals-on-wheels service.

Over the years Pendleside has opened nine charity shops across the area and a furniture store in Burnley. It also operates a donation and distribution centre and an online store from the main hospice site.

The hospice employs around 130 staff and manages more than 400 volunteers.

It’s inpatient unit also offers its services to patients from the Rossendale Valley.

David Brown succeeded Miss Jobling as chairman of the board of trustees in 2004. He received the High Sheriff of Lancashire’s Award for Voluntary Services to the Community in 2019.

His association with the hospice began in 2001 when he was a volunteer in the fundraising department.

When the coronavirus pandemic threatened the hospice’s revenue streams in March 2020, chief executive Helen McVey and the management team launched the Keep Our Hospice Open campaign, which helped to secure its immediate future.

The last few years have been the most challenging in the history of the hospice due to the impact of the pandemic, however, the hospice has stepped up increasing its bed capacity and care in the community to help support those people in need and ease the pressure on NHS hospital beds.

Helen joined the hospice as the day-therapy leader in April 2004 and was promoted to clinical services manager two years later. She took over as chief executive from Brian Hartup in 2016.

