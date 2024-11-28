Sadly, many people across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley simply cannot afford the cost of a Christmas Day dinner, or face spending the festive season in isolation.
Fortunately, numerous kind-hearted folk have come together to help make the big day special for vulnerable and lonely people.
See our photo gallery for six places offering free Christmas dinners for those in need:
1. The HUB at Padiham
The HUB at Padiham will offer free Christmas Day dinners for people who are lonely and families in hardship. It will take place from 12-30pm at Padiham Town Hall. Children will receive a free gift. To take part, please contact The HUB at Padiham via its Facebook page, ring 01282 789 873 or email [email protected] Pictured is founder Vivien Storey inside the hub. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. St Mary's Church in Burnley
St Mary's Church in Burnley is hosting a free Christmas Day dinner from 2pm in the parish rooms of St Mary's Church for those who would otherwise be on their own. To book a place, please contact either Mike on 07563 998 334, Barbara on 07884 014 711, or [email protected] Book early – places are limited and on a strictly first come, first served basis. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: OLI SCARFF
3. The Loom and The Shift Cafe, Burnley
The Loom and The Shift Cafe are hosting an Alternative Christmas. It will take place on Christmas Day for those who may not have anywhere to go or who wish to spend time with other like-minded people. The Loom and its partner Zumuku will serve free curries and homemade cheese and onion pie around noon. Doors open at 10-30am. The Shift Café will then keep the festivities going with karaoke and drinks after 3pm. The bar will be open but you can also bring your own beer. The businesses are also working with Casual Minds Matter to raise awareness of the impact of isolation on mental health. Donations are being accepted for the Rigged Raffle to ensure all attendees can go home with a gift. Photo: Google Maps
4. St Catherine’s Church in Burnley
St Catherine's Church in Burnley is offering its annual free three-course Christmas dinner on Christmas Day to anyone who is on their own or homeless. To sign up for a dinner, attend St Catherine's Community Centre on a Monday or Friday before the big day. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: OLI SCARFF