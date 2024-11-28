3 . The Loom and The Shift Cafe, Burnley

The Loom and The Shift Cafe are hosting an Alternative Christmas. It will take place on Christmas Day for those who may not have anywhere to go or who wish to spend time with other like-minded people. The Loom and its partner Zumuku will serve free curries and homemade cheese and onion pie around noon. Doors open at 10-30am. The Shift Café will then keep the festivities going with karaoke and drinks after 3pm. The bar will be open but you can also bring your own beer. The businesses are also working with Casual Minds Matter to raise awareness of the impact of isolation on mental health. Donations are being accepted for the Rigged Raffle to ensure all attendees can go home with a gift. Photo: Google Maps