Here are five fun places in Clitheroe for young people to keep themselves entertained

1. Young Farmers Club

The Young Farmers Club in Clitheroe provides anyone aged 10 to 29 with opportunities to meet lifelong friends, learn new skills, and make a difference to their community. It was originally formed to provide a type of agricultural apprenticeship, focusing on the keeping and growing of living things, including cows, sheep, pigs, poultry, bees, crops and plants. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: BERTRAND GUAY