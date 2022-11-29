Here are five fun places in Clitheroe for young people to keep themselves entertained

Youngsters can find top leisure facilities in Clitheroe to help keep them entertained.
See our photo gallery for more details about five fun places in the area where children and teens can socialise and stay active.
Undefined: readMore
1. Young Farmers Club
The Young Farmers Club in Clitheroe provides anyone aged 10 to 29 with opportunities to meet lifelong friends, learn new skills, and make a difference to their community. It was originally formed to provide a type of agricultural apprenticeship, focusing on the keeping and growing of living things, including cows, sheep, pigs, poultry, bees, crops and plants.
(Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: BERTRAND GUAY
2. Clitheroe Rugby Football Club
Clitheroe Rugby Football Club in Silcock Park, Littlemoor Road, has seven junior teams for people aged under 15, as well as the Clitheroe Junior Colts. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Barbarians)
Photo: Steve Bardens
3. St Paul’s Scouts
Adventures are waiting to be had with St Paul’s Scouts, based at St Paul’s Church, Low Moor. The full scouting programme includes outdoor activities like canoeing, climbing and pioneering, crafting and personal challenges, visits to the cinema and local attractions, as well as games, camping and expeditions.
(Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP) (Photo by ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: ADEM ALTAN
4. Roefield Leisure
A state-of-the-art junior gym and a climbing wall can be found at Roefield Leisure in Clitheroe. There is also a spinning studio, aerobics studio, lounge area, four-court sports hall, sauna, and steam room.
(Photo by Chaideer MAHYUDDIN / AFP) (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN