No one should feel lonely or worry about money on Christmas Day.
Unfortunately, it’s a period that some people dread for those very reasons. That’s why numerous big-hearted folk in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley have come together to offer free dinners and fun activities for people of various ages who are homeless, lonely or living in poverty.
Here are eight restaurants, churches and community groups in the Burnley area who you can turn to on the big day if you find yourself in need:
1. The HUB at Padiham
The Hub at Padiham has 16 invitations for people to spend Christmas Day at the venue from 1 - 3pm. There will be Christmas goodies, a baileys or a sherry, and crackers.
If you know someone that will be spending Christmas alone, please inbox The Hub so they can be sent a personal invitation.
If you would like to donate items nearer to the time, please contact founder Vivien Storey on 01282 789873 or [email protected]
Vivien is pictured inside the hub.
2. Good Samaritan Parish in Burnley
Good Samaritan Parish in Burnley - free two-course Christmas Day dinner in the parish rooms of St Mary's Church at 2pm for those who would otherwise be on their own. To book a place, please contact Michael Morris on [email protected] and state your name, telephone number and any dietary requirements.
3. St Catherine’s Church in Burnley
St Catherine’s Church in Burnley is offering free Christmas Day dinners for the homeless. Please call Fr Roger Parker 07977 291166.
(Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: OLI SCARFF
4. Burnley Wood Community Centre
Burnley Wood Community Centre will be open on Christmas Day from 2 - 4pm for a brew and mince pie for anyone on their own. Inquiries to [email protected]