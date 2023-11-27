1 . The HUB at Padiham

The Hub at Padiham has 16 invitations for people to spend Christmas Day at the venue from 1 - 3pm. There will be Christmas goodies, a baileys or a sherry, and crackers. If you know someone that will be spending Christmas alone, please inbox The Hub so they can be sent a personal invitation. If you would like to donate items nearer to the time, please contact founder Vivien Storey on 01282 789873 or [email protected] Vivien is pictured inside the hub. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Stuttard