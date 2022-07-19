Dehydration and heat stroke are two very common heat-related diseases that can be life-threatening if left untreated.

Both conditions need immediate attention – here are the differences and what you should do:

Heat stroke

Use a hand or electric fan to keep cool and take on plenty of fluids

Symptoms include – Lightheadedness, headache, nausea with vomiting, muscle cramps, cold, pale, clammy skin, fast, weak pulse and heavy sweating.

What should you do?

Move the person to a cooler place, lower the person’s temperature, don’t let them drink anything, call emergency services straight away.

Lowering the person’s temperature can be done by moving them to a shaded area and elevating their feet, applying cool water to the skin and fanning them, and by applying ice packs under the armpits.

Dehydration

Symptoms include – Increased heart rate and breathing, headache, fatigue, thirst, reduced urination, dry mouth and dry skin.

What should you do?

Rehydrate by drinking fluids or drinks containing electrolytes. More severe cases may need hospital treatment in the form of IV fluids.

How to prevent

Drink penty of fluids when you’re out in the sun. Ideally water.

Try not to do any physical activity during the hottest part of the day.

Wear sunglasses and a hat.

Use sun block.