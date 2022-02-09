Hat trick of successes for Ribble Valley based running club founded less than one year ago

Launched in April, 2021, Ribble Valley Runners' vision is to help the community get fit in the surroundings of the area's stunning countryside.

The triple celebrations come in the form of crossing the 100 member threshold and, along with winning the 'Team of 20' prize at the Blackburn Winter Warmer 10K race being the first club to have 20 runners cross the finishing line, a truly outstanding achievement for such a new club, beating other long established clubs to claim the victory.

The hat trick of successes was completed spectacularly by Ribble Valley Runners run leader Hannah Thornberry who won her age category award in the individual women’s race.

Members of the Ribble Valley Runners who took part in the Blackburn Winter Warmer 10K

Founder Craig Nicholls said: “To welcome our 100th member to the club in such a short space of time is extremely satisfying and shows the appetite of the Ribble Valley community to get fit and to have some fun too.

" To then go and win a team award at the Blackburn Winter Warmer 10K, and for Hannah to win outright the women’s race rounds off an amazing few days. We really are going from strength to strength."