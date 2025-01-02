Led by Paralympic gold medallist and former Royal Engineer Commando Gregg Stevenson, the event brought the college together while supporting two meaningful causes, Walking With The Wounded, a military charity empowering veterans to reintegrate into society and Colne Open Door Centre, a safe haven supporting individuals facing vulnerability and isolation.

The Paralympic champion then spent the morning with the college’s sports students, challenging them on rowers, bikes and treadmills to maximise distances and stamina. Gregg’s participation in the Santa Walk formed part of his 12-Day Fitness Challenge. The initiative invites individuals of all fitness levels to partake in daily exercises to promote health and wellbeing during the holiday season.