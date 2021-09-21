Golfers pitch in to help Pendleside Hospice

A great amount was raised for the hospice

Organised by Danny George, managing director at GRC Engineering, Burnley, the event at Burnley Golf Club, Glen View, raised £1,600.

Christina Cope, head of Corporate Fund-raising at the hospice, said: “On behalf of Pendleside I would like to say a big thank you to Danny George and all the team there. The people who attended were so generous and also bought raffle tickets so this all added up to a wonderful amount for Pendleside.

Danny said: “We are delighted at how much has been raised, Pendleside Hospice is a very worthy charity that provides a vital service for our local community. We intend to make this an annual event as we enjoyed helping Pendleside so much.”