East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust held its annual STAR awards recently where 15 awards were presented to teams and individuals.

1. STAR awards Clinical Worker of the Year: Sister Kathryn Eves-Keenan and Sister Helen Hughes,'Ambulatory Emergency Care Unit other Buy a Photo

2. STAR Awards Compassionate Care Award: Pharmacy Medicine Support Team other Buy a Photo

3. STAR Awards Non-Clinical Worker of the Year: Faith Woods-Berardi, Assistant HR Business Partner other Buy a Photo

4. STAR Awards Quality, Innovation and Research Award: Lindsey Gawthorpe and Louise Counell, Advanced Nurse Practitioners other Buy a Photo

View more