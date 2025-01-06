Fundraiser for The Brain Tumour Charity in memory of Colne firefighter
Chris Deighton was a beloved retained firefighter at Colne who served for 32 years before his retirement.
Now his wife Karen is holding a special event at the Colne Legion Club on Friday, March 21st, at 7-30pm to raise vital funds for The Brain Tumour Charity.
The evening promises to be filled with great entertainment, delicious food, and exciting raffle prizes. Highlights of the event will include live music by LA BAMBA BAND, pie and peas supper and a raffle.
Karen said: “At Chris’ funeral, as a family we pledged to raise money for research into this horrendous disease - in his name - for a year.
“Why has nothing been said or done about the increase in brain tumours in the last 10 years?”
Since the early 2000s, rates of brain tumours have increased by around a quarter (24%) in Britain, according to Cancer Research UK.
"Chris wanted to leave his body for research but due to all his falls etc it could not be used. However, his brain went for research to The Manchester Brain Bank.”
Talking about the family’s plans for more fundraisers later in the year, Karen added: “Andrew and Charis, our children, are also walking 100km in May along the Jurassic Coast.”
Tickets to the charity night cost £10 each and automatically enter you into the raffle. To reserve your spot or donate a raffle prize, please call Karen on 01282 869377 or 07723 521 354.
