Free tai chi in Pendle's parks starting this weekend

A previous tai chi event in Pendle

This Sunday at 1pm the Deputy Mayor will open the event at Marsden Park in Walton Lane, Nelson, where there will be a Chinese Lion performance by two young men from Nelson and Northern Dragons Martial Arts.

From 1-30pm to 2-30pm there is free tai chi for everyone. Families are welcome and all abilities can take part.

David and Helena Kean from Lighthouse Tai Chi will lead the session which will then be held at Victoria Park on August 8th, Marsden Park again on the 15th and the last session on August 22nd at Victoria Park.

Participants can do as much or as little as they want and everyone will be 2m apart.