The Burnley-born former goalkeeper won 82 caps for England in a stellar career that saw her collect a Women’s FA Cup winners’ medal, play Women’s Super League (WSL) soccer for Liverpool Women and Everton Ladies, and represent GB at the London 2012 Olympics.

She also carved out a successful career in the US, where she earned a degree in sports science at the University of Pittsburgh and holds Pittsburgh Panthers’ record for the fewest goals conceded in a season.

Since retiring, Rachel has become a regular TV co-commentator and pundit working on BBC programmes such as Football Focus and the Women’s Football Show in addition to BT Sport’s The Sport Score.

Rachel Brown-Finnis will host the next Burnley Active Awards

Andrea Pollard, Events and Partnerships Manager at Burnley Leisure and Culture (BLC), which organises the awards, said: “Rachel has been instrumental in the development of women’s football over the past 25 years, helping to lay the foundations for the recognition the women’s game now enjoys - especially after the Lionesses captured the nation’s hearts when they won Euro 2022.

“We invited Rachel to host the awards because she is the perfect role model for what you can achieve when you couple your talent with hard work and dedication – all qualities that we look for in our nominations, regardless of whether that’s at a local, regional, national or even international level.”

Nominations now open

Next year’s awards, which will be held at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre on July 6th, will see winners crowned in 12 categories:

Active Workplace of the Year

Health and Wellbeing Award

Burnley Together Partnership Award

Young Achiever of the Year

Contribution to Active Communities (Individual)

Contribution to Active Communities (Group)

Coach of the Year

Club of the Year

Primary School of the Year

Secondary School of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award.

Nominations will close on March 31st, 2023. For more details and to make a nomination, visit the Active Burnley Awards page.

All the Active Burnley winners go forward to the Active Lancashire Awards, to pit their achievements against those chosen from similar honours throughout the county.

This year saw three Burnley winners receive county-wide recognition - Lifetime Achievement Award winner Chris Keene, and Liberty Heap, who was named Young Achiever of the Year, both triumphed again at the Active Lancashire Awards as did the Health and Wellbeing Award winner Justine Taylor.

Seeking sponsors

BLC is now seeking individual award sponsors for the prestigious event as well as a headline sponsor, which will see the business/organisation become synonymous with the awards in all printed, social media and digital material.

Andrea said: “We never stint in showing our appreciation to our sponsors because they are helping to spread the word about the amazing work that goes on at grass roots level in our communities.”

