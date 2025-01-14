Flu and Covid continue to rocket as Lancashire health bosses issue vaccine reminder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire residents are being reminded it is not too late to get flu and Covid vaccines, as cases of both viruses continue to soar across the North West.

The illnesses, along with the two other elements of the so-called winter “quademic” - the stomach bug norovirus and respiratory disease RSV - are all high and rising in the region, according to the latest data.

Although the NHS vaccination campaign aimed to ensure the majority of people were jabbed before the flu season proper struck - and prior to all-year-round Covid infections reaching their latest Christmas and new year-related high - local health bosses are stressing that the shots do remain available.

Carole McCann, chief nurse for the vaccination programme in Lancashire and South Cumbria, said vaccines continued to offer “the best protection…to reduce the serious illness caused by Covid-19 and flu”.

Winter flu and the latest Covid spike have not peaked yet in the North West (image: Pixabay)

Figures suggest that flu has yet to reach its peak, with 4,863 people in hospital with the virus in the North West during the week ending 5th January - a 27.9 percent increase on the previous week. Cases are expected to continue to climb for up to another fortnight. Covid, RSV and norovirus infections also continue to be high, the NHS in the North West has said.

Across England, Covid was a contributory factor in the deaths of almost 9,000 people last year - up to mid-December - in spite of the common belief that it is no longer a life-threatening condition, whatever its other potential long-term effects.

Figures suggest there are plenty of people eligible for free flu and Covid jabs who have yet to have them. More than a third of over-65s were unvaccinated for flu at the end of the November in Lancashire and South Cumbria, after two months of the vaccination campaign - as were almost two thirds of those under 65, but who have a condition that makes them particularly vulnerable to the effects of the virus.

Local data is not available for the Covid booster, but the take-up rate nationally is even lower than for flu at a Lancashire level - with just six in 10 under-65’s in England having had the latest jab and fewer than quarter of the clinically vulnerable.

Since last year, Covid boosters - like the annual flu vaccine - are available to purchase privately at local pharmacies for those who are not eligible to have them on the NHS.

Can I still get a vaccine now?

The national NHS vaccination booking system closed before Christmas, but those eligible for free flu and Covid jabs can get theirs at pharmacies offering the flu shot and walk-in sites providing the Covid vaccine. Details are available at www.lancashireandsouthcumbria.icb.nhs.uk or by calling freephone 0300 790 6856.

Carole McCann, chief nurse for the NHS vaccination programme in Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: “Winter is always the toughest time of the year for people who are vulnerable, including their family and friends.

“The NHS also sees a huge jump in demand - partly caused by colder weather and a surge in winter viruses like Covid-19 and flu, as well as RSV and norovirus, which can mean the care that sick people need is not always available in a timely way.

“The best protection available to reduce the serious illness caused by Covid-19 and flu virus is vaccination.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Lancashire County Council’s director of public health, added:

“Keeping warm is really important in winter as this can help prevent colds, flu and more serious health problems.

"The cold weather can also worsen any existing health problems and make us more vulnerable to respiratory winter illnesses.

"If you do experience any symptoms of flu or Covid-19 such as a high temperature, cough and feeling tired and achy, try to limit your contact with others, especially those who are vulnerable.

"Wash your hands regularly and dispose of tissues in bins to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses.

"During the cold weather, remember to also look out for friends and family who might be vulnerable to low temperatures."

Who is eligible for a flu and Covid vaccine?

Both flu and Covid jabs are available free to the most vulnerable. Anyone else who wants one can choose to pay privately - if they can afford to do so - at many local pharmacies.

You can get the free NHS flu vaccine if you:

***are aged 65 or over (including those who will be 65 by 31st March, 2025);

***have certain long-term health conditions;

***are pregnant;

***live in a care home;

***are the main carer for an older or disabled person, or receive a carer's allowance;

***live with someone who has a weakened immune system.

***are a frontline health or social care worker

You can get the free Covid autumn booster vaccine if you:

***are aged 65 or over;

***are pregnant;

***are aged 6 months to 64 years and have an increased risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19 because of a health condition or treatment;

***live in a care home for older adults;

***are a frontline health or social care worker.

Vaccination in numbers

By the end of November, this is the proportion of Lancashire and South Cumbria GP patients who had received a free flu vaccine, broken down by reason for eligibility:

70.9 percent – of over-65’s

35.5 percent – of under-65s in a clinical risk group

28.3 percent – of pregnant women

Source: NHS England

By 5th January, this is the proportion of people across England who had received a free Covid autumn booster vaccine 2024, broken down by reason for eligibility:

59.1 percent – of over-65’s

23.5 percent – of under-65s in a clinical risk group

Source: UK Health Security Agency