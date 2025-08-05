Fitness instructor and personal trainer Jade Singleton has completed a huge challenge to raise money for Pendleside Hospice.

The 36-year-old mum of three completed the ‘Me, Mself and I’ challenge by taking part in 80 HIITSTEPS in eight days to raise the grand total of £1,675.

HIITSTEP is a 30-minute high-intensity interval training class using bodyweight exercises and a step platform. A fun and high-energy workout that pushes participants to their limits through choreographed routines set to upbeat music, Jade was certainly visible in the challenge. For she completed the workouts, as part of the hospice corporate challenge, at various locations in Pendle, including Tesco and Morrison’s stores, Gisburn Road Community Primary School in Barnoldswick and also at the hospice itself in Reedley. Several people joined in with the challenge and Jade, who is based at Team Singys gym in Colne, says she was overwhelmed at the support she received.

Pendle fitness instructor and personal trainer Jade Singleton (left) completed a gruelling eight day challenge to raise £1,675 for Pendleside Hospice

She said: “The wonderful comments and positive support from everyone was just amazing and really spurred me on. We have a marvellous community and I would like to thank everyone for the positivity and also the donations.”

And in September the hard work starts again, but this time Jade, who was inspired to take on the challenges by a close family friend who is terminally ill, will lead a gruelling six hour HITT session with some of her clients. Jade added: “This personal challenge is not just about fitness, it’s about giving back to an incredible charity that may one day provide support to ourselves or our loved ones.”

Jade has already raised £1,300 and anyone who would like to make a donation to her tremendous efforts is asked to click HERE