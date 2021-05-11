Fantastic 15 to take on Yorkshire Three Peaks for hospice

The Paradigm team

The employees at Paradigm Precision will attempt to scale the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in under 12 hours on Saturday May 22nd.

Christina Cope, head of Corporate Fundraising at Pendleside said “On behalf of Pendleside I would like to say a big thank you to Paradigm and all the team who are taking on the challenge and I’m very grateful to the other Paradigm colleagues, their family and friends who are supporting them with donations to Pendleside."

Matthew Pemrick, general manager of Paradigm Precision, said “Raising money for the hospice is something that we are keen on at Paradigm having several employees who are grateful for what the hospice has done for their family and what it continues to do.” He added “ We are happy and honoured to support Pendleside this year.”