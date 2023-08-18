News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

ELHT's new community diagnostic centre in Burnley sees scans increase by 194 %

Patients in Burnley are reaping the benefits of a new community diagnostic centre (CDC) which is exceeding all expectations when it comes to the number of patients being scanned.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 18th Aug 2023, 15:04 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 15:04 BST

Burnley CDC delivered 1,678 non-pregnancy-related ultrasounds between April 1st and July 30th - a 194% increase against their planned activity.

Read More
16 fantastic photos from popular former Burnley nightspot Inside Out

Radiology Directorate Manager at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust (ELHT), Carol Wood said: “Community Diagnostics Centres are instrumental in ensuring patients receive their scans as quickly as possible. This, in turn, means they can be diagnosed and treated sooner, or their minds put at ease if the results are clear.

Patients in Burnley are reaping the benefits of a new community diagnostic centre (CDC) which is exceeding all expectations when it comes to the number of patients being scanned.Patients in Burnley are reaping the benefits of a new community diagnostic centre (CDC) which is exceeding all expectations when it comes to the number of patients being scanned.
Patients in Burnley are reaping the benefits of a new community diagnostic centre (CDC) which is exceeding all expectations when it comes to the number of patients being scanned.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The key to the CDCs’ success is the new state of the art equipment combined with careful planning of appointments. Different scans require different attachments to the scanners so we maximise on scanning time by grouping the same type of imaging together.”

Executive Director of Integrated Care, Partnerships and Resilience at ELHT, Tony McDonald, said: “A diagnosis of any illness can be devastating for individuals and their families. But thanks to the work of the radiology team, we have been able to provide more patients with the treatment they require more quickly, which will hopefully result in better outcomes for those receiving a diagnosis.

Tony, who is also Senior Reporting Officer for the Lancashire and South Cumbria Diagnostics Programme that has overseen the implementation of CDCs across added: “I would also like to urge patients to help us keep up this momentum by ensuring they either attend their appointment or cancel it if they are unable to attend, enabling the appointment to be offered to someone else.”

Related topics:PatientsBurnley