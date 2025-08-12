Eight Stone Down Anthea Scales New Heights

After shedding eight stone with Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan, Anthea Venn has conquered Pendle Hill — proving that with the right support, no climb is too steep.

Eight stone lighter and with a new lease on life, Anthea Venn has proved that determination — and the right plan can take you to new heights, quite literally. Her recent climb up Pendle Hill was more than a walk, it was the culmination of months of commitment to Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan.

Slimming World’s approach focuses on everyday, satisfying foods rather than strict deprivation, filling plates with healthy, hearty options while still allowing the flexibility to enjoy life’s little treats. For Anthea, that meant learning how to make better choices without feeling hungry or restricted, supported by a community that cheered her on at every weigh-in.

The eight-stone loss didn’t happen overnight. It was built meal by meal, step by step from swapping out high-fat snacks for healthier alternatives, to cooking Slimming World friendly versions of family favourites. Alongside encouragement from her group, those changes became habits, and those habits became a lifestyle.

Anthea before her weight loss

Climbing Pendle Hill was a physical challenge, but it also marked how far she’s come in self-belief. The same determination that saw her push through tough days on the plan kept her moving up the steep paths until she reached the top wind in her hair, pride in her heart, and a healthier future ahead.

Anthea’s success is living proof of what Slimming World stands for, that with the right support, no goal is out of reach.

For more info about Slimming World contact Janet on 07791979616 or come along to one of her groups in Barrowford or Nelson.