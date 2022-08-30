Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The East Lancs Prostate Cancer Support Group has held 112 meetings since the group was formed 12 years ago, in November 2010.

The interactive meetings offer a place for free exchange of information as part of a happy and supportive group encouraging open discussion.

Group secretary Stuart Marshall said: “The meetings have helped many men come to terms with their diagnosis. Ladies also come to meetings where they can speak to other people on a one-to-one basis. Most meetings also have a guest speaker.”

The East Lancs Prostate Cancer Support Group meets at Burnley General Hospital

Meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at the Mackenzie Medical Centre from 2pm to 4pm.

Entrance to the Mackenzie Suite can be gained from either the Briercliffe Road or Casterton Avenue entrances.