East Lancs Prostate Cancer Support Group to reconvene meetings at Burnley General Hospital
Support group meetings have reconvened at Burnley General Hospital for prostate cancer patients and their loved ones, following the Covid lockdowns.
The East Lancs Prostate Cancer Support Group has held 112 meetings since the group was formed 12 years ago, in November 2010.
The interactive meetings offer a place for free exchange of information as part of a happy and supportive group encouraging open discussion.
Group secretary Stuart Marshall said: “The meetings have helped many men come to terms with their diagnosis. Ladies also come to meetings where they can speak to other people on a one-to-one basis. Most meetings also have a guest speaker.”
Meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at the Mackenzie Medical Centre from 2pm to 4pm.
Entrance to the Mackenzie Suite can be gained from either the Briercliffe Road or Casterton Avenue entrances.
Some 1.4 million men were diagnosed with prostate cancer globally in 2020 and is the most common cancer in men in the UK.