East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust appoints interim chief executive

The news comes after chief executive Kevin McGee, whose role was a joint appointment with Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, agreed a move to Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Chairman of ELHT, professor Eileen Fairhurst, said: “I am delighted to announce that Martin Hodgson has been appointed today and I would like to congratulate him on his success.

"He has my full support and confidence and his leadership and expertise will ensure the stability of the Trust, as well as a smooth handover from Kevin for our colleagues, patients and partners.”

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust interim chief executive Martin Hodgson

Martin is well known within the North-West region, the Lancashire and South Cumbria system and Pennine Lancashire in particular.

He joined ELHT in 2009 from Central Manchester University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and has been deputy chief executive since November 2019.

With a background in operational management and considerable experience of implementing major strategic change, Martin contributed to the reconfiguration children’s services across Manchester and has more recently been involved in the development of vascular, urology and stroke services across Lancashire and South Cumbria.

He has also taken a lead role in the development of clinical services with partners across both the Pennine Lancashire and wider Lancashire and South Cumbria footprints.

Professor Fairhurst added: “In a change from Kevin’s joint role as Chief Executive of ELHT and Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, Martin’s time and focus will be focused here.

"I would, however, like to reiterate that our direction of travel remains unchanged. Everyone at ELHT remains committed on providing safe, personal and effective care and to working with everyone across Lancashire and South Cumbria to improve outcomes for our communities.”

Martin said: “I am both honoured and privileged to have been appointed as Interim Chief Executive of ELHT. I have worked with the team here since 2009 and it has been a period of intense change and improvement for everyone. In the past 18 months we have been hit harder than most other areas by the pandemic and colleagues have responded in the most magnificent way.