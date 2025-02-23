Hospitals across the North West have been hit with “a storm” of norovirus infections.

An average of 72 patients a day were in hospital with the winter vomiting and diarrhoea bug over the last two weeks - more than double the same period last year, when 31 people found themselves on the wards because of the virus.

Across England, a record number of beds were occupied by patients suffering from the virus during the week ending 15th February - an average of 1,160 a day. That was a 22 percent leap compared to the previous week and dwarfed the 509 norovirus inpatients at the same point in 2024.

NHS leaders are also calling for people to take precautions to help stem the spread of the notoriously contagious bug.

Norovirus can be severe enough to send some people from their own bed to a hospital ward - as it has done dozens of times across the North West in the last fortnight

Norovirus is not killed by alcohol hand gels - and requires soap and warm water to remove it from the skin. It can survive on surfaces for several days and is also airborne - especially during vomiting episodes - meaning contact with others should be avoided while a person is infectious, which can be for up to two days after symptoms have ended.

NHS England North West’s regional medical director, Dr Michael Gregory, said it was hoped the school half term last week would reduce the number of infections.

However, he added: “The bug remains high in settings like hospitals and care homes - and can be more severe in older adults, younger children and those who are immunocompromised.

“Please do not visit hospitals and care homes or return to work, school or nursery until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped and don’t prepare food for others as you can still pass on the virus.

“I’d like to remind everyone to practise good hygiene by washing hands frequently with soap and warm water, especially after using the toilet, cleaning up after illness, or before preparing food.

“NHS 111 is an excellent option for healthcare support and advice on non-emergency health problems. It can direct you to the most appropriate local treatment, whether that’s your GP, a pharmacy, a callback from a nurse, or an urgent walk-in treatment centre.

“However, in an emergency, such as when someone is seriously ill or injured, people should still call 999 or visit A&E.”

STOPPING THE SPREAD OF NOROVIRUS

Do:

***wash your hands with soap and water - not alcohol gel - after going to the toilet or changing nappies;

***wash your hands with soap and water - not alcohol gel - before preparing, serving or eating food;

***wash clothes and bedding that has excrement or vomit on it on a 60°C wash and separately from other laundry;

***clean toilet seats, flush handles, taps and bathroom door handles;

***avoid contact with others as much as possible.

Do not:

***go to school, nursery or work until you have not been sick or had diarrhoea for two days;

***do not visit others in hospitals or places like care homes until you have not been sick or had diarrhoea for two days.

Source: NHS

WHAT SHOULD I DO IF I HAVE NOROVIRUS?

The NHS says norovirus can usually be treated at home and advises sufferers to:

***stay at home and get plenty of rest;

***drink lots of fluids, such as water or squash – taking small sips if you feel sick - but avoiding fruit juice or fizzy drinks which can make diarrhoea worse;

***eat when you feel able to – although it may help to avoid foods that are fatty or spicy;

***carry on breast or bottle feeding your baby – if they're being sick, try giving small feeds more often than usual, but do not weaken the formula;

***give babies on formula or solid foods small sips of water between feeds;

***take paracetamol if you're in discomfort, but check the leaflet before giving it to a child - and do not give children under 12 medicine to stop diarrhoea nor aspirin to under-16-year-olds.

However, you should call 111 if:

***you're worried about a baby under 12 months;

***your child stops breast or bottle feeding while they're ill;

***a child under five years has signs of dehydration, such as fewer wet nappies;

***you or your child (aged five years or over) still have signs of dehydration after using oral rehydration sachets;

***you or your child keep being sick and cannot keep fluid down;

***you or your child have bloody diarrhoea or bleeding from the bottom;

***you or your child have diarrhoea for more than seven days or vomiting for more than two days.

Meanwhile, you should call 999 if you or your child:

***vomit blood or have vomit that looks like ground coffee;

***have green vomit (adults);

***have yellow-green or green vomit (children);

***may have swallowed something poisonous;

***have a stiff neck and pain when looking at bright lights;

***have a sudden, severe headache;

***have a sudden, severe tummy ache;

***have blue, grey, pale or blotchy skin, lips or tongue - on brown or black skin this may be easier to see on the palms of the hands or soles of the feet;

***are having severe difficulty breathing, or taking lots of quick, short breaths;

***are confused or not responding as usual.

Source: NHS