Donations from businesses help to make project to create wellbeing garden at Nelson Fire Station a reality

By Sue Plunkett
Published 15th Oct 2025, 09:41 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 09:42 BST
A fire station has unveiled a new wellbeing garden, developed to create a welcoming and relaxing space for both staff and visitors.

Thanks to the generous donations of local businesses, the project at Nelson Fire Station, stands as a testament to teamwork, local support, and community spirit. And these amazing photos illustrate the remarkable transformation at the station in Bradley Road.

The construction work was led by firefighter Stuart Gervaise, whose commitment and practical skill were central to bringing the garden to life. Building materials, supplies, fabrics, plants, and more were kindly donated by several local businesses, including Springwood Nurseries and Garden Centre, Park Lane Plants, George Boocock Painters and Decorators, Buoyant Upholstery, and Clinchplain Foam.

The wellbeing garden has transformed the outdoor area at Nelson Fire Station

A presentation ceremony was held to recognise those who contributed to the initiative. Certificates of appreciation were presented to Imran and Javed Ali, owners of Rightway Building Supplies, in recognition of their valued support for this project, as well as previous donations. The occasion was particularly poignant as the presentation came as a surprise for Javed, who has been recovering from a stroke since last year.

The completed garden is already enhancing the station environment and strengthening links with the local community. Station Manager Martin Counsell said: "We are extremely grateful to the businesses for their generosity and community spirit. Their donations have made a real difference, not only in supporting students on some of the King's Trust projects, but now for our staff and visitors who have a fantastic outdoor space to enjoy."

