Covid vax bus is just the ticket for Brierfield

The bus will be at Brierfield Community Centre on Friday and Saturday, February 4th and 5th.

Residents aged 12 and over, who haven’t yet had their first or second vaccination or booster, can drop-in between 10am and 4pm.

Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, leader of Pendle Borough Council said: “Even though the Government has removed all Plan B restrictions, it’s still important that we do all we can to protect ourselves and our community.

A Covid vaccination bus

“Please continue to be cautious – rates of Covid-19 are still high in Pendle.”

Sakthi Karunanithi, Lancashire County Council’s Director for Public Health, added: “The Omicron variant of Covid-19 means every action we take to reduce the spread will help protect our community and reduce pressure on the NHS this winter.

“Vaccinations are our best line of defence, so if you’re eligible and haven’t had your first or second jab or your booster, come and get yours.

“We know that having a booster significantly increases protection against the Omicron variant, so getting your first or second dose means you are one step closer to having this extra protection.

"The Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and it is estimated that they have helped save up to 20,000 lives in the North West so far.”

The vaccination bus is in Brierfield for two days only and has limited supplies of the vaccine so people are being urged to get there early!

Coun. Ahmed added: “It’s so important that everyone does what they can to reduce the spread of the virus by testing regularly, with or without symptoms, and getting vaccinated.”

Stay safe:

Choosing to wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed spaces can help to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Meeting friends or family? Meeting outdoors is safer.

When meeting indoors, open windows regularly for 10 minutes to let fresh air in.

Wash your hands regularly.