Vaccination bus rolling in to Pendle

In a bid to boost take-up of the second Pfizer vaccinations, a Community Engagement Team is out door knocking to alert local people to the bus. People can get their second vaccination if it’s been 56 days (eight weeks) since their first dose.

The team will be handing out leaflets which also flag up other vaccination walk-in options in Pendle at Barkerhouse Pharmacy Nelson for first and second doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines.

And Taylors Pharmacy in Nelson for first dose Moderna or second dose of AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccinations.

Pendle is being targeted by the Government

The leader of Pendle Council, Coun. Nadeem Ahmed, said: “Pendle is an area targeted for extra support due to high cases and high infection rates here. We are making the most of surge vaccinations and testing, together with help from community teams, in a bid to slow down the spread of the virus in our area."

The team of eight provided by Lancashire County Council is working alongside Pendle Council’s Covid officers in neighbourhoods where the vaccination bus is providing second Pfizer jabs.

And they are targeting areas in Pendle where vaccination take-up has been lower.

The team will be door knocking in Brierfield and Nelson on Thursday July 29th flagging up the mobile vaccination unit in Brierfield on that day.

The vaccination bus will be in the Community Centre car park Brierfield on July 29th from 10am until 4pm.

On Friday July 30th the team will be out door knocking in Colne as the vaccination bus is at Colne Market car park from 9-30am until 12-30pm.

The team will also be out in neighbourhoods in Nelson to alert people to Barkerhouse and Taylors Pharmacies in Nelson which are offering walk in vaccinations to anyone aged 18 and over.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Director of Public Health for Lancashire County Council, said: "Without a doubt, having two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and testing twice-weekly are the two biggest things we can do to protect ourselves and those around us.

"Having both doses of the vaccine will significantly reduce the chance of developing severe disease and dying, and it will also reduce the chance of spreading the virus to other people.

“This is why Lancashire County Council is currently carrying out engagement work in partnership with Pendle Council, to reinforce this message."

Details about where to get vaccinated and testing options are available on Pendle Council’s website: www.pendle.gov.uk/coronavirus

Next Friday 6th and Saturday 7th August the team’s focus will be on Barnoldswick when the vaccination bus will be on the Co-op car park on Saturday August 7th from 10am until 4pm.

It is still a legal requirement for anyone with symptoms to get a full PCR test, no matter how mild the symptoms are and to get a full test if you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

Details and latest information is on Pendle Council’s website www.pendle.gov.uk/coronavirus.