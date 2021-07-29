Turf Moor opens pop-up vaccination clinic as Clarets stars get the jab

Open for three days, the site is offering first and second doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca to anyone who walks in.

Burnley Football Club players were among the first to join the queue and get their vaccination.

Dwight McNeil, the Clarets’ England Under-21 international winger, had his first jab, followed by a number of other first-team players and a group from Burnley’s Under-23 squad.

Clarets star Dwight McNeill gets his jab at Turf Moor

McNeil (21) said: “People of my age can get it done now and I would encourage them to because that’s the way the world is moving now.

“I have spoken to friends and family members who have been doubly jabbed now and I thought it was the right thing for me to get it done.”

The temporary facilities at Turf Moor are aimed at bringing vaccines closer to the people living in the area. It makes getting a jab easier and more convenient, with clinicians on hand to answer questions and address any concerns people might have.

They are open to anyone aged 18 and over. You don’t need an appointment, you can just walk-in.

The Turf Moor site is open Thursday until 7pm, Friday 11am until 7pm and Saturday 11am until 7pm.

Jane Scattergood, Covid-19 Vaccination Director for Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: “This pop-up vaccination site means people have the opportunity to get their vaccination at a time and place that suits them. All adults are now eligible so please come forward.

“We are inviting everyone over 18 to bring their second dose appointment forward to eight weeks, to ensure everyone has the strongest possible protection as soon as possible.

“The Covid vaccines are two-dose vaccines so you must have both doses for maximum benefit and protection to you, your friends, and your family.

“Remember – it’s a game to two halves – you need both doses. Do the double, be a champion and let’s beat this virus together."

Burnley Football Club Doctor, Simon Morris – a driving force behind the project at Turf Moor – said: “I’m really proud of the players for waiting their turn until the vaccine has been widely available in the community.

“Now they feel the time is right to protect themselves, their loved ones and also help to promote the uptake in the people who are out there in the local area who haven’t had a vaccine or who are undecided.”