And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, the so-called Indian variant is fast becoming a cause of concern for the Government with infections identified across the region.

There are fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the new variant.

Now with gyms, bars and restaurants also open to customers again, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 13 May and 20 May.

1. Bank Hall & Fulledge Bank Hall & Fulledge has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 100%, from 83 to 0. Buy photo

2. Barclay Hills & Trinity Barclay Hills & Trinity has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise, from 0 to 89.2. Buy photo

3. Brunshaw & Brownside Brunshaw & Brownside has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 100%, from 50.6 to 0. Buy photo

4. Central Burnley & Daneshouse Central Burnley & Daneshouse has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 200%, from 106.6 to 319.9. Buy photo