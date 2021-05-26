These are the Burnley areas where Covid infections are rising and falling in the third week of May as drinkers return to pubs
Lockdown is gradually lifting in Burnley and across England - but there are some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 1:43 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 1:44 pm
And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, the so-called Indian variant is fast becoming a cause of concern for the Government with infections identified across the region.
There are fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the new variant.
Now with gyms, bars and restaurants also open to customers again, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 13 May and 20 May.
Page 1 of 3