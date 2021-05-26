The Burnley areas where Covid rates have risen and fallen as pubs reopen

These are the Burnley areas where Covid infections are rising and falling in the third week of May as drinkers return to pubs

Lockdown is gradually lifting in Burnley and across England - but there are some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

By Colin Ainscough
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 1:43 pm
Updated Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 1:44 pm

And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, the so-called Indian variant is fast becoming a cause of concern for the Government with infections identified across the region.

There are fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the new variant.

Now with gyms, bars and restaurants also open to customers again, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 13 May and 20 May.

1. Bank Hall & Fulledge

Bank Hall & Fulledge has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 100%, from 83 to 0.

2. Barclay Hills & Trinity

Barclay Hills & Trinity has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise, from 0 to 89.2.

3. Brunshaw & Brownside

Brunshaw & Brownside has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 100%, from 50.6 to 0.

4. Central Burnley & Daneshouse

Central Burnley & Daneshouse has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 200%, from 106.6 to 319.9.

