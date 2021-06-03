Pendle folk urged to get jabbed and tested as borough fights sharp rise in Covid cases

Tory Coun. Nadeem Ahmed was speaking as the borough received enough doses of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone aged 18 and over in a bid to curb the spread of the Indian or Delta variant.

Three new centres have also opened this week while surge testing is also taking place.

“Surge vaccination centres have opened to give people their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to help stop the spread of the virus,” Coun. Ahmed said.

Pharmacist Kashif Aleem at the mobile vaccination centre

“As cases continue to rise in Pendle and the infection rate increases, it’s vital that people come and get vaccinated to protect themselves and keep Pendle safe."

Details about vaccination centres in Pendle are on Pendle Council’s website www.pendle.gov.uk/covidvaccination including eligibility and how to book, but people can also simply drop in to get their jab.

Coun. Ahmed added: “If you are unsure whether you are eligible, pop down and have a chat with the team. We are keen to get as many people vaccinated as possible, so please roll up!”

Mobile units are open daily 8am – 8pm at Morrisons Car Park, Pendle Street, Nelson BB9 7TX until Friday June 11th and at TK Maxx North Valley Road, Colne BB8 9DJ until Sunday June 13th.

Coun. Nadeem Ahmed receiving his jab

And a vaccination bus will be at Brierfield Community Centre Car Park, Colne Road, Brierfield BB9 5HW on Thursday June 3rd from 10am until 5pm.

The vaccination bus will move on to Colne Market Car Park, Market Street, Colne BB8 0HS on Friday 4 June, open from 10am until 5pm.

Coun. Ahmed, who has had Covid-19 himself, said: “I had my vaccination this week. It’s quick and easy and offers the protection we need to fight this virus.”

Once people have had their first Pfizer dose, they can book their 2nd vaccination online via www.pendle.gov.uk/covidvaccination or by ringing the NHS on 119.

“It takes about 24 - 48 hours for details of your first vaccine to upload to the database,” explained Coun. Ahmed.

“The closer you get to your second dose being due, the more availability opens up,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pendle people are also being urged to keep following the Government’s stay safe rules and to get tested, even if they don’t have symptoms.

“Surge testing has been brought in for Pendle people as the number of Covid cases continues to rise,” explained Coun. Ahmed.

“There is extra capacity for testing more people, with mobile units now open every day in June."

The mobile testing units are open 10am – 3pm at the Rainhall Road Car Park Barnoldswick BB18 6AH and Cross Skelton Street Car Park next to the Union Exchange pub in Colne BB8 9JB.

Tests are also available daily at the ACE Centre, Cross Street, Nelson BB9 7NN from 8am – noon.

And there are tests available for a number of dates in June, at Pendle Vale College, Oxford Road, Nelson BB9 8LF too.