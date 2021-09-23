One Covid death in Pendle this week as infection rate drops

The age group with most new cases is 10 to 19 year olds with 61 cases. This is followed by 40 to 49 year olds and 50 to 59 year olds, both with 39 cases.

The infection rate for Pendle is down slightly from the week previous, to 297.4 per 100,000.

Sadly, there has been one death this week (within 28 days of a positive test).

Get tested if you have symptoms

A Pendle Council spokesman said: "While overall rates are down, it’s important that we all follow a number of practical steps to stop the virus from spreading and avoid further pressure on the NHS this coming winter."

Meeting outdoors is safer. If you are meeting indoors let fresh air in. Opening your window for just 10 minutes, or a small amount of time continuously where you can, makes a huge difference

Wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed settings where you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet

If you’re not feeling well and have Covid-19 symptoms, self-isolate and take a test

Try to stay at home if you’re feeling unwell

Wash your hands regularly to help limit the spread of Covid-19

Download and use the NHS Covid-19 app on your smartphone

The spokesman added:" The best way to protect yourself and others from the virus is to get vaccinated, and so we’re continuing to encourage everyone to get both jabs for maximum protection."

The NHS will also be contacting people directly to let them know when it is their turn to take up the booster vaccine.

This will be no sooner than six months after receiving your second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, so that those most at risk of serious illness can have their boosters sooner.