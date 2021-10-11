Latest coronavirus case figures for Burnley

A total of 16,321 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Burnley when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 11 (Monday), up from 16,206 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Burnley now stands at 18,268 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 12,322.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 112,469 over the period, to 8,193,769.

Burnley

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Burnley.

The dashboard shows 294 people had died in the area by October 11 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on one the previous week.

They were among 19,443 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Burnley.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that two-thirds of people in Burnley have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 55,675 people had received both jabs by October 10 (Sunday) – 67% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 78% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.