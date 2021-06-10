Is England heading for a third wave? Here are the Burnley areas where Covid infections rose in the first week of June
Lockdown is gradually lifting in Burnley and across England - but there are some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still concerns the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant.
The latest figures show 11 out of 12 neighbourhoods saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of June.
Now as the country prepares to ‘unlock’ on 21 June, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 28 May and 4 June.
