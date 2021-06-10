And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still concerns the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant.

The latest figures show 11 out of 12 neighbourhoods saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the first week of June.

Now as the country prepares to ‘unlock’ on 21 June, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 28 May and 4 June.

Central Burnley & Daneshouse has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 6%, from 339.3 to 319.9.

Queensgate has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 31%, from 218.7 to 286.

Hapton & Lowerhouse has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 50%, from 102 to 153.

Harle Syke & Lanehead has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 107%, from 171.2 to 353.8.