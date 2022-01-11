Here's how you can book a jab in your own home as new scheme aims to get more Lancashire people vaccinated

The NHS in Lancashire and South Cumbria is launching the initiative so that anyone who is shielding or doesn’t feel comfortable using the existing vaccine services can now book to be vaccinated at home.

The initiative adds to the range of options available with the aim of offering a Covid-19 vaccine to as many residents as possible – you can simply book online at healthierlsc.co.uk/VacAtHome or by phoning 0300 790 6856 (between 10am to 8pm daily).

On completion of a quick questionnaire, someone from the vaccine programme outreach team will be in touch to arrange a convenient time to visit and administer the jab.

As well as vaccination centres, a new scheme has been launched to help some people get the Covid vaccine in their own homes

“It is essential that everyone is able to have access to a vaccine, and this new service helps us reach more people who have been unable to come forward until now.

“The new Omicron variant is spreading extremely quickly, so if you are eligible to have a vaccine – whether that is your booster or your first or second dose - please book one to make sure you have as much protection from the virus as possible.”