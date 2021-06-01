Here are where the latest pop-up Covid-19 vaccination centres will be in Burnley and Pendle
Pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinics are being set up in Nelson, Colne, Brierfield and Burnley.
The temporary facilities will allow more people to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, with clinicians on hand to answer questions and address any concerns people might have.
Anybody who is eligible, but not had their first vaccine, or booked an appointment to attend their first vaccine, can book at the following clinics through www.healthierlsc.co.uk/getmyjab:
Morrisons car park, Pendle Street, Nelson, BB9 7TX
Today to Friday, June 11, 8am to 8pm
TK Maxx, North Valley Road, Colne, BB9 9DJ
Wednesday, June 2nd, noon to 8pm
Thursday, June 3rd to June 13th, 8am to 8pm
For the following pop-up clinics, people who are aged 18 and over, subject to eligibility, can get a vaccine with no need to book:
Brierfield Community Centre car park, Colne Road, Brierfield, BB9 5HW
Thursday, June 3rd, 10am to 5pm
Colne Market car park, Market Street, Colne, BB8 0HS
Friday, June 4th, 10am to 5pm
St Michael and St Johns Primary School, Swallow Drive, Blackburn, BB1 6LE
Saturday, June 5th, noon to 7-30pm
Merkazie Jamia Ghosia Mosque, Abel Street, Burnley, BB10 1QB
Sunday, June 6th, 10am to 4pm
Jane Scattergood, Covid-19 Vaccination Director for Lancashire and South Cumbria, said: "These pop-up vaccination sites mean people have more opportunities to get their vaccination at a time and place that suits them. As long as you are eligible, please come forward.
"I also want to again say a huge thank you to all our staff and partners who are working hard on the delivery of the vaccination programme.”
To pre-book where possible, check if you are eligible, or to find other vaccination centres in the local area, go to www.healthierlsc.co.uk/getmyjab