Government team heading to Pendle to drive home Covid safety message

Part of the team will visit neighbourhoods to talk to local residents about the importance of following Government guidance to protect against the spread of the virus.

Councillor Nadeem Ahmed, Leader of Pendle Council, said: “The NHS Covid Street Team will flag up the extra capacity for Pfizer vaccinations and getting tested for Covid-19 that we currently have in Pendle.”

The team of six will be easy to spot, wearing NHS branded high vis jackets and they will be based as ASDA Colne, BB8 8LU from 10am until 6pm.

A government team is heading to Pendle

The Street Team will alert people to the NHS mobile vaccination units in Pendle – including one at Morrisons Car Park in Nelson until Friday June 11th and another at TK Maxx Car Park in Colne until Sunday June 13th.

“The Government has brought this team to Pendle to talk to local people about the surge vaccinations and testing which are taking place here,” explained Councillor Ahmed.

“As cases continue to rise in Pendle and the infection rate increases, it’s vital that people come and get vaccinated to protect themselves and keep Pendle safe."

People age 18 and over in Pendle can get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Pendle and visit www.pendle.gov.uk/covidvaccinations for details including eligibility or ring the NHS on 119.

“If you are unsure whether you are eligible, pop down and have a chat with the team. And remember, you do not have to have symptoms to get tested for Covid-19 in Pendle and it’s quick and easy to get a test locally,” Coun. Ahmed added.