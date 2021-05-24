Extra jabs and surge testing in Burnley this week to combat rising Covid rates

Surge testing is also being delivered in the area this week in response to the B1.617.2 variant of concern first identified in India.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Director of Public Health for Lancashire County Council, said: "The rising coronavirus infection rate in parts of Lancashire are a cause for concern, particularly as cases are predominantly being found in younger age groups who aren't yet vaccinated.

"This is why it is so important that anyone who has not yet received their first Covid jab should check their eligibility and book without delay.

Case rates are rising in Burnley

"This is why decisive action is being taken to tackle the spread of this particular variant.

"We believe there are people out there who are eligible to receive the vaccine but do not realise it, such as people who look after their family members or those who work with someone with an underlying health condition.

"Extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been made available to residents of Burnley and the surrounding areas ensure more people are protected from Covid-19, in light of the threat posed by the B1.617.2 variant of concern first identified in India.

"These extra appointments are not available on the National Booking System and can only be booked via Healthier Lancashire and South Cumbria.

"Booking your appointment are really easy and I encourage everybody who is over 18 and eligible for the vaccine to book it without delay.

"If you have already had your first dose, wait until you are called up for your second jab and book your appointment then.

"Vaccinations are the most effective way we can combat the virus and resume normal life.

"It is also vital that you continue to test regularly and take up the offer of a asymptomatic PCR test in Burnley, with surge testing being delivered in the area this week in response to the B1.617.2 variant of concern first identified in India.

"By booking your vaccine if you are eligible, getting tested and continuing to adhere all of the current restrictions, we can all play our part to keep Lancashire safe."

The current eligibility criteria to receive the Covid vaccine is:

• Aged 32 and over (or turning 32 before July 1)

• Aged 18 and over with any underlying health conditions

• Aged 18 and over AND living, caring or working with anyone with underlying health conditions

• Health and Social Care staff

• Any carers – paid or unpaid. You will not be asked for proof as unpaid carers are eligible.

As well as securing extra first doses for Burnley and the surrounding areas, the NHS is continuing to give second doses when they are due.