Covid spring booster: who’s eligible and how dangerous is the virus now?

The Covid booster season has come round again

Eligible Lancashire residents are being invited to book their spring Covid-19 vaccine, as the NHS warns the virus can still be “highly dangerous” for some groups.

The criteria for entitlement to the jab has nevertheless narrowed from the autumn campaign, with only those at highest risk of severe illness from the acute - or immediate - phase of infection being targeted.

That means only the over 75s, rather than over 65s, are being offered the free NHS shot based on age alone - along with anyone over six months who has a weakened immune system (see list below) and those living in care homes for older adults.

However, unlike in the pandemic, high street pharmacies now supply Covid booster vaccines privately to anyone willing to pay for them, in the same way as they have long done with the flu jab.

The online booking system for the NHS vaccine is now open today, with thousands of appointments available every day at pharmacies, GP practices and walk-in sites.

Covid was mentioned on the death certificates of almost 7,300 people in England over the 12 months to mid-March. Conditions are added to death certificates only if they directly cause or contribute to a fatality, rather than being just an incidental factor.

Studies have also shown increased future risk of heart attack and stroke even after only a mild Covid infection.

In addition, an average of more than 1,000 hospital beds nationwide were taken up by people suffering from Covid each day over the winter period.

Data from the UK Health Security Agency shows those who received a Covid booster last spring were more than 40 percent less likely to be admitted to hospital with the virus for up to two months after vaccination, compared to those who did not receive one.

Dr Linda Charles-Ozuzu, Regional Director of Commissioning for NHS England (North West), said: “It’s clear Covid-19 continues to impact on our communities and on our health service, particularly for older people and those with weakened immune systems. Previous immunity, either from having the virus or from a previous vaccination, can wane over time, so it is vital that those who are at higher risk have the latest vaccination as soon as they can.

“Covid-19 can still be very dangerous and even life-threatening, particularly for older people and those with a weakened immune system. The vaccine gives good protection and helps reduce the risk of serious illness or death, needing to go to hospital, catching and spreading the virus.”

Immunosuppressed groups eligible for Covid spring booster

16 years and over:

***patients undergoing chemotherapy or radical radiotherapy;

***solid organ transplant, bone marrow or stem cell transplant recipients;

***those with HIV infection at all stages;

***those with multiple myeloma or genetic disorders affecting the immune system (e.g. IRAK-4, NEMO, complement disorder, SCID);

***individuals who are receiving immunosuppressive or immunomodulating biological therapy including, but not limited to, anti-TNF, alemtuzumab, ofatumumab, rituximab, patients receiving protein kinase inhibitors or PARP inhibitors, and individuals treated with steroid sparing agents such as cyclophosphamide and mycophenolate mofetil.

***individuals treated with or likely to be treated with systemic steroids for more than a month at a dose equivalent to prednisolone at 20mg or more per day for adults;

***anyone with a history of haematological malignancy, including leukaemia, lymphoma, and myeloma;

***those who require long term immunosuppressive treatment for conditions including, but not limited to, systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, scleroderma and psoriasis.

Under 16s:

***those undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy, solid organ transplant recipients, bone marrow or stem cell transplant recipients;

***those with genetic disorders affecting the immune system (e.g. deficiencies of IRAK-4 or NEMO, complement disorder, SCID);

***those with haematological malignancy, including leukaemia and lymphoma;

***those receiving immunosuppressive or immunomodulating biological therapy;

***those treated with or likely to be treated with high or moderate dose corticosteroids;

***those receiving any dose of non-biological oral immune modulating drugs e.g. methotrexate, azathioprine, 6-mercaptopurine or mycophenolate;

***those with auto-immune diseases who may require long term immunosuppressive treatments;

***children who are about to receive planned immunosuppressive therapy should be considered for vaccination prior to commencing therapy.

Source: Green Book/gov.uk