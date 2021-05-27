Covid cases rising slightly in Pendle

This week the number of new cases was 41 compared to 38 the week before.

The rate of infection has increased in the last two weeks from 39.1 per 100,000 last week to 52.1 this week.

With cases of the new variant being found in East Lancashire, it's vital that people get vaccinated as soon as they can. And people who have had their first vaccination need to make sure they book their second to get more protection.

Case numbers have risen slightly in Pendle

There is now surge testing in Pendle - with more opportunities to get tested. People do not need to have symptoms to get a Covid test.