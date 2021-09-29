Covid cases remain high in Pendle as two deaths recorded in last week

Covid-19 cases in Pendle remain high, with 264 new cases being recorded in the last seven days.

The age group with most new cases is 10 to 19 year olds with 93 cases. This is followed by 30 to 39 year olds with 37 cases, and 40 to 49 year olds with 29 cases.

The latest seven-day infection rate across Pendle, based on the cases for every 100,000 people, now stands at 358. This is up on the 297.4 reported last week.

Covid cases have been rising in Pendle

A Pendle Council spokesman said: "As we approach the colder months, the best way to protect yourself and others from the virus is to get double vaccinated and follow the latest stay safe advice.

"This includes meeting outdoors where possible, opening windows for short bursts if indoors, wearing face-coverings in crowded spaces, and self-isolating and taking a test if you have symptoms of Covid-19.

"If eligible, you can top up your immunity this winter by having both the flu and booster jabs.

Getting vaccinated against flu is particularly important this year, as fewer people will have built up natural immunity to it during the pandemic.

Getting both vaccines will provide maximum protection for you and those around you for both of these serious illnesses.

It is also important we all download and use the NHS Covid-19 app when attending public venues, even if you have been fully vaccinated.

This is the fastest way to find out if you have been exposed to Covid-19, and whether or not you need to self-isolate.

You can also check your symptoms and book a PCR test via the app.