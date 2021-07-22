Covid cases continuing to rise in Pendle

Figures showed that on May 19th there were 38 new cases. This week there are 370.

Pendle Council is asking local people to take care and stay cautious despite the lifting of most restrictions this week.

The message is to keep washing hands with soap and water and use hand sanitiser when out and about. And people are being asked to continue to wear a face covering in crowded places.

Pendle residents are being urged to get tested

Those aged 18 and over are being urged to get vaccinated and anyone who thinks they might have Covid symptoms is being asked to get tested.

Take-up of the vaccine in Pendle is 74.8% for the first dose and 57.1% for the second dose. The infection rate per 100,000 people is 377.

The age group of most new cases is 10-19 year olds.