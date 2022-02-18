Burnley’s Charter Walk vaccination centre marks one year since first Covid jab

Within its first year, the centre was awarded a Certificate of Outstanding Public Service from Lord Wajid Khan, the then Mayor of Burnley, in recognition of the commitment shown by the NHS staff and volunteers during the pandemic.

In November 2021, just nine months after opening, the site celebrated delivering 100,000 vaccines.

Joanne Ryan, who was aged 13 at the time, was the 100,000th person to receive a vaccine there.

Lord Wajid Khan and Anie Santillan at Burnley Charter Walk vaccination centre

Since then, staff at the vaccination centre have delivered just under another 50,000 jabs making a total of almost 150,000 vaccines since it opened a year ago.

The vaccination team includes retired NHS staff who answered the call to return to the NHS to help deliver the national vaccination programme alongside current NHS workforce.

This is in addition to an incredible and dedicated group of volunteers who have all been keen to do their bit to help.

Suzanne MacDonald, one of the site leads at the vaccination centre, said: “It's a real privilege to be supporting the Covid-19 vaccination programme and the whole team here at Burnley has risen to every challenge presented to us.”

The centre offers Covid-19 vaccines seven days a week, offering a convenient alternative to GP and pharmacy services. Being situated in a large town shopping centre has played a big part in people coming to get the jab, and it is within an easy walk of local car parks.

Coun. Margaret Lishman, Burnley Council's Executive member for health and wellbeing, said: "The hard work of staff, and the fact that so many people have come forward to be vaccinated, has no doubt saved lives.

"Hopefully, we are now turning a corner and the worst is behind us, but it's still important to come forward and be vaccinated if you haven't already done so to help protect you and others from Covid."

Members of the public can access first and second dose vaccines, booster jabs and vaccinations for 12 to 15 year olds, either by booking via the National Booking Service or by walking-in.

Jane Scattergood, Covid-19 Senior Responsible Officer for Lancashire and South Cumbria Vaccination Programme, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who has been involved in the vaccination programme, particularly the staff at the centre and volunteers who keep everything running smoothly.

"And a massive thank you to the public who have answered the call and come forward for their vaccinations when asked.

“A great deal of work goes into setting up these sites, particularly when they are not in health setting. But it was important that the vaccination offer was available locally and in convenient locations for our citizens.”